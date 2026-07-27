Bhogapuram International Airport countdown begins

Ahead of the inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the district administration has decided to hold a slew of programs to make people aware of the significance of North Andhra and the greatness of the airport.

Six-day public interactive programs have been planned as part of the campaign even as the countdown for the inauguration has begun.

Since the Bhogapuram International Airport stands as a symbol of North Andhra progress, the six-day campaign will not only reflect the aspirations of the people but also make Andhra Pradesh a centre for world-class investments and sustainable development.

Giving the program details at a meeting held on Monday, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore said that different departments would create widespread awareness among the people about the opportunities available for economic growth, tourism, employment generation, and industrial progress through the airport.

He said that countdown screens have already been set up in important areas. He instructed the officials to illuminate all the government offices on July 31.

He said that school-level essay-writing, quiz, and drawing competitions would be organised with the theme ‘My District Takes Off,’ and the winners would be given a special opportunity to participate in the inauguration.

He said that folk plays and cultural performances would be organised at Pandrangi village and other prominent places in memory of revolutionary leader Alluri Sitharama Raju. He said that special programmes and meetings would be organised for international marketing opportunities for tribal products like Araku coffee and turmeric.

Similarly, cricket, beach volleyball tournaments, student flash mobs, and huge rangoli competitions would be organised at the Bhogapuram airport.

He said that a huge career expo would be held in Visakhapatnam on July 30 and 31 in partnership with IT companies.

Other programs include a drone show and a beach walk.

Joint Collector B. Vidyadhari, DRDA PD Lakshmi Pathi, RTC Regional Manager Appala Naidu, and others participated in the meeting.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu