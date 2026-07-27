Giri Pradakshina in Vizag: Routes, Buses & School Holidays

Expecting about five lakh devotees to take part in the annual Giri Pradakshina event in Vizag on July 28, the district administration is gearing up to ensure its smooth conduct.

The 32-km trek will start on a devotional note after the decorated chariot moves at ‘tholi pavancha’ (the first step leading to the hilltop) at 2 p.m.

To make the event incident-free, more than 2,700 police personnel will be on alert along the entire route.

The GVMC is providing facilities like drinking water, toilets, sanitation, bathing showers, and medicare to devotees en route. As many as 28 assistance centres, seven special control rooms, 115 water points and ambulances will be available for devotees.

The RTC will operate special buses on July 28 and 29 for the convenience of people.

Holiday for schools

As many as 221 schools located close to the Giri Pradakshina route will remain closed on July 28 and 29, according to Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who reviewed the arrangements at the Collectorate.

She directed the officials to work in coordination to make the event a success.

No PGRS

There will be no Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) programme on Monday as the staff is busy with the arrangements for the Giri Pradakshina in Vizag, said District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore in a statement on Sunday. He appealed to the public to note it.

Parallel road inaugurated

Meanwhile, ahead of the Giri Pradakshina, a parallel road to the main road between NSTL and Simhachalam was inaugurated on Sunday.

The road was developed for Rs. 11.5 crore with the initiative taken by Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu. The road was expanded to ease traffic on the Gopalapatnam main road.

District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, local MP M Sribharat, and others were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu