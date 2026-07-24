Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get grand welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accorded a grand reception when he arrives at Bhogapuram for the inauguration of the greenfield airport on August 1.

Amid the ‘nadaswaram,’ a 13,000-troupe of dhimsa dancers will welcome the Prime Minister, according to BJP State president P.V.N. Madhav.

Addressing the media at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Friday,

Madhav said a public meeting would be held with 300,000 people.

On the ongoing agitation in Delhi, Madhav alleged that it was an attempt to rake up communal hatred and get political mileage. “Some elements were trying to create unrest under the pretext of the NEET paper leak,” he said, pointing out that the NEET paper had been leaked several times earlier. He found fault with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting the agitators.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard for the bright future of students and introduced many reforms in the education sector,” he said.

Action was taken immediately after the leak in the NEET paper, he observed.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu