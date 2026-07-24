Bhogapuram Airport Commercial Flights to Start August 15

Commercial flight operations from the Bhogapuram International Airport are likely to begin on August 15. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.

Only the flight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land at the greenfield airport on the inaugural day, and there will be no other operations for a couple of days after the formal launch.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in full swing for the grand inaugural. Work on the connecting roads has been speeded up to make them ready by this month-end.

Dance troupes of different forms reflecting the culture of North Andhra will welcome the Prime Minister. Etikoppaka toys and famous Bobbili veena will dot the airport premises.

According to District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore, aero express buses will be operated to the airport every half an hour from the city for the convenience of air travelers. As many as 20 electric buses are being readied for operation between the city and the airport.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu