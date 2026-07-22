Andhra University Maps Out Florida Varsity Partnership

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar discussed with the Heads of Departments on Tuesday the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between AU and the University of Florida.

Addressing the Heads of Departments at the meeting held at the Civil Engineering Department Conference Hall of the College of Engineering, the Vice-Chancellor advised them to focus on areas such as joint project management, teaching, and research.

As part of this, a project proposal on critical minerals would be prepared and sent to the Central government soon. He said that professors from the University of Florida should come to Andhra University and stay for a week or a semester and teach the students.

Stating that over 1,100 foreign students were pursuing education in AU, the V-C said efforts should be made to bring students from the University of Florida to AU in the same way.

University of Florida Associate Director (Global programmes) Gopal Kakani, Registrar K. Rambabu and others spoke.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu