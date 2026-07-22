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Now Reading: Collector, other officials inspect arrangements for Giri Pradakshina

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    Collector, other officials inspect arrangements for Giri Pradakshina

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Collector, other officials inspect arrangements for Giri Pradakshina

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates10 hours ago

Collector Leads Bus Tour to Check Giri Pradakshina Arrangements

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore, along with other officials, travelled the entire Giri Pradakshina route by bus and inspected arrangements for the annual event.

En route, the District Collector and other officials inspected repairs and other works, such as the installation of electric lights and CCTV cameras, and made necessary suggestions to the officials.

Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Devasthanam EO Venkata Rao, and other officials participated in the field visit.

Also read: Good response to VMRDA Praja Darbar in Vizianagaram

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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