Collector Leads Bus Tour to Check Giri Pradakshina Arrangements

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore, along with other officials, travelled the entire Giri Pradakshina route by bus and inspected arrangements for the annual event.

En route, the District Collector and other officials inspected repairs and other works, such as the installation of electric lights and CCTV cameras, and made necessary suggestions to the officials.

Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Devasthanam EO Venkata Rao, and other officials participated in the field visit.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu