Three Brothers Go Missing in Gajuwaka, Police Launch Probe

Mystery shrouds the disappearance of three brothers in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, the three missing brothers from Gajuwaka– Harshit, Rohan and Sahil — left the house on Sunday and did not return.

The three are the children of V. Raghavendra Rao of Kailasnagar in Old Gajuwaka. Raghavendra Rao left the house following differences with his wife, Aswini, and has been staying separately, while Aswini went to her parents’ house in Maharashtra.

The three children were staying with Raghavendra Rao’s brother Somalinga.

The clothes and Aadhaar cards of the three children were missing, but their mobile was found in their room.

Following a complaint by Somalinga, the Gajuwaka police registered a case and are investigating.

Suspecting that their uncle took them to their mother, the police enquired with him, and he denied it. Special teams have been formed to trace the boys.

While Harshit is a student of Intermediate, his brothers are studying 9th and 5th standards respectively.

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