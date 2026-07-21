VMRDA Praja Darbar in Vizianagaram draws huge public response

The Praja Darbar organised by VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal at the VMRDA Zonal Office in Vizianagaram on Tuesday received a good response. Pranav Gopal received representations from them personally and assured them of action.

He personally spoke to the petitioners and enquired about their problems.

He instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action after conducting field inspections.

“People under the jurisdiction of VMRDA need not come to Visakhapatnam to voice their concerns. They can visit the zonal office in Vizianagaram as a praja darbar will be held every Tuesday,” he said and advised the people of Vizianagaram district to make better use of the platform to get their grievances redressed.

Local MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju, VMRDA district coordinator Maheshwara Rao and other officials attended the programme.

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