GITAM Admission Test 2026 to be held online on July 26

The GITAM Admission Test (GAT 2026) will be held online on July 26 to admit candidates into the courses being offered by the university on its campuses in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru for the academic year 2026-27.

According to a press note issued by the university director (admissions) M. Jagadish, the test will be conducted in 42 towns of 12 States. The last date for submission of applications is July 24.

Those interested in applying online have been requested to visit the university website www.gitam.edu.

The university offers courses in engineering, pharmacy, management, science, law, nursing, humanities, paramedical, and others.

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