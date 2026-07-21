Bigg Boss Telugu 10 starts in September, full details HERE!

The latest season of the most popular reality show Big Boss Telugu 10 will begin in September, with actor Nagarjuna returning as host for the eighth consecutive year.

The Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla editions will also be launched simultaneously along with Telugu, according to JioStar.

Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kitcha Sudeep, Mohanlal and Sourabh Ganguly will host the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla editions respectively.

The shows will air on the JioStar television network and stream on JioHotstar.

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