Bhogapuram International Airport roads to be ready soon

As arrangements are apace for the inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport, the district administration is in a hurry to complete the airport-related works. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman M. V. Pranav Gopal has directed engineers to expedite the work on main roads and make them ready by the end of the month.

On Monday morning, Pranav Gooal, along with Commissioner Tej Bharat and others, inspected work on Adivivaram-Shonthyam and Vepagunta-Pinagadi roads.

“Laying of the main roads is almost complete,” he said and ordered the staff to install signboards at the intersections of national highways so that air passengers can easily reach the airport on time. He ordered initiation of measures to prevent accidents at the intersections where national highways join.

While inspecting the road expansion work at the Pinagadi intersection, local MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu made several suggestions. The road expansion and construction of canals were discussed.

Later, Tej Bharath discussed with the locals the ongoing canal and road expansion at Pinagadi Ram Temple. He instructed the officials to examine the feasibility without demolishing the temple.

Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, other engineering officers and staff participated in the programme.

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