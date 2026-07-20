Shining Star awards presented to meritorious students

Students of the government institutions, who excelled in the SSC and Intermediate examinations, were presented ‘Shining Star’ awards at a function held at the VMRDA Children Arena in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, M.V. Pranav Gopal, Chairman of VMRDA, hailed the presentation of awards to the meritorious students.

Observing that the government schools and colleges were doing well, Pranav Gopal said the results being achieved by them reflect it.

Terming the interest being shown by several students in switching to the government schools a welcome initiative, he pointed out that even the Centre was all praise for the educational policies being adopted by the state government.

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore exhorted students to focus on smart work besides hard work.

“The government is according priority to education and providing all facilities to students. We have been monitoring the performance of staff as well as students of 594 schools in the district,” said the collector.

Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju and others also spoke.

As many as 134 students were given awards and an incentive of Rs. 20,000 each at the programme.

Also read: RTC to operate 20 electric buses to new airport

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.