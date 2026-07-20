Electric buses to connect Vizag with new airport

The APSRTC is gearing up to operate as many as 20 electric buses from Visakhapatnam city to the Bhogapuram International Airport from August 1.

According to RTC regional manager B. Appalanaidu, seven buses have already reached Visakhapatnam, and the remaining 13 vehicles will join the fleet before July 25.

A special plan has been prepared to make a total of 20 electric buses available for passenger services to mark the inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport.

While 10 buses will be operated on the Gajuwaka-NAD-Bhogapuram route, the other 10 buses will be available on the Scindia-Railway Station-Rushikonda-Bhogapuram route.

All arrangements are being made for the launch of the 20 electric buses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Registration of buses and training for drivers are going on at a fast pace at the Steel City Depot.

The regional manager inspected the charging station for electric buses and staff restrooms at the Bhogapuram airport.

Work on the charging stations at Dwarka Bus Station, Maddilapalem Bus Station, Chodavaram, Kothavalasa and Yelllamanchili would be completed soon, said Appalanaidu.

He also said that along with these 20 buses, another 80 vehicles are likely to reach Visakhapatnam by the end of October.

Deputy chief mechanical engineer Gangadhar, deputy chief mechanical engineer (Vijayawada) Madhu, deputy executive engineer Acham Naidu, assistant engineer (electrical) Sudharani, depot manager M. Reddy and others accompanied the regional manager.

Also read: PM to inaugurate Bhogapuram airport on August 1

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