Bhogapuram International Airport Opens August 1: All Details

The long-awaited inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport has finally been scheduled for August 1.

Announcing it at a high-level meeting with officials, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed preparations for the inauguration, directed the concerned authorities to make large-scale arrangements so that the event of the remains a historic milestone.

In other news, the National Film Awards for 2024 has been announced by the Centre. Read more about that here: Kalki 2898 bags the national best popular film award

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