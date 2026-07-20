National Film Awards 2024: Full Winners List Inside

Kalki 2898, starring Prabhas, has bagged the National Best Popular Film Award at the 72nd National Film Awards 2024.

The Centre announced national film awards for 2024 at a function in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

The national best actor award was shared by Mammutti and Kartik Aryan.

While Article 370 bagged the national best film award, Yami Gowtham got the best actress award.

The other awards include Best Telugu film, Committee Kurrollu; Best children’s movie, 35 Chinna Cinema Kadu; and Best screenplay writer, Sukumar, for Pushpa 2.

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