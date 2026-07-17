Sankar Foundation: A hospital in Vizag making eye care affordable for all

Every morning at 6:45 am, before Visakhapatnam stirs awake, Sunkara Easwar Rao, Outpatient Manager, is already at the Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital. For three decades, he has moved through its corridors with steady devotion, beginning each day with the same commitment that has defined his career.

“If they ask me to leave, I will. Otherwise, I want to work here for the rest of my life,” he says, his smile reaching his eyes.

For Easwar Rao, success is not measured in promotions or paychecks, but in the countless lives he has touched. For him, there is no place that embodies this purpose more than Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital — a beacon of hope and one of Visakhapatnam’s most trusted healthcare institutions.

The Evolution of a Vision

What began as a modest dream has grown into a monumental reality. Today, Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital stands in Naidutota as a 200-bed facility spread across four floors and nearly one lakh square feet.

On any given day, the hospital hums with life: doctors poring over reports, patients waiting with quiet anticipation, and staff moving briskly with purpose. With 50+ ophthalmologists, including DNBs and Fellows, and over 460 paramedical and support staff working round the clock, the hospital is a living organism, united by one heartbeat — the passion to provide quality eye care to all.

That passion has translated into staggering impact: over 5.19 lakh eye surgeries performed and 30.18 lakh outpatients screened since inception, showing the scale of care delivered.

Yet, its beginnings were far humbler.

From Humble Roots to Healing Millions

The journey started in 1997, in a rented two-bedroom apartment in Simhachalam. With just four beds and two operating theatres, the facility saw around 14 outpatients a day. It was small, but it carried a big dream.

At the heart of this vision was Atmakuri Sankara Rao, a businessman whose ventures spanned contracts, earthworks, timber, and hospitality. Among his achievements was the development of Hotel Grand Bay, a landmark in Visakhapatnam.

But despite his success, Sankara Rao felt a deeper calling — to serve society. That calling became Sankar Foundation, and it grew from humble roots into one of the most respected and trusted institutions in eye care.

A Legacy of Compassion: True to the noble spirit of serving the poor, underprivileged, and needy, Late Sri Atmakuri Sankar Rao—renowned philanthropist of Visakhapatnam—alongside his wife, Yesodha, the Founder Trustee, established the hospital, which was inaugurated on 2nd June 1997 by Sadguru Sivanandamurthy.

Guiding Lights of the Foundation’s Journey

Late Sri K. Parvathi Kumar and Late Sri D.V. Subba Rao were instrumental in elevating the foundation to greater heights. Building on their vision, the present Trust Board Chairman, Sri M. Ramdas, together with the Managing Trustee and CEO, Sri A. Krishna Kumar, the Trustees, Prof. A. Prasanna Kumar and Sri A. Vijay Kumar, and the then CEO, Smt. K.B.N. Manimala, have played a pivotal role in shaping the foundation’s enduring journey of excellence.

A Historic Visit – Sir John Major at Sankar Foundation

In 2005, Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital was distinguished as one of the six best hospitals out of 2000 surveyed by BBC World in association with Sight Savers. This recognition set the stage for a landmark moment in the hospital’s journey—the visit of His Majesty Sir John Major, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

On 9th March 2005, Sir John Major laid the foundation stone for Sankar Foundation’s new hospital building. This monumental gesture paved the way for the construction of a 1,00,000 sq. ft., G+4 storied facility, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced equipment. The new hospital was designed to deliver comprehensive services across all major specialties and sub-specialties of ophthalmology.

Guided by Vision, Sustained by Compassion

Nearly three decades on, the founding vision continues to illuminate Sankar Foundation’s mission: transforming lives through accessible eye care.

Operating as a Public Charitable Trust on a no-profit, no-loss basis, the foundation balances free and affordable services with remarkable integrity. Officials note that over 60% of surgeries have been performed free of charge to patients, while paid services remain modestly priced. While outpatient consultations at private hospitals often cost Rs 700-800, Sankar Foundation charges just Rs 300. For patients from economically weaker sections, government schemes such as Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva and DBCS provide an additional lifeline.

Regardless of whether patients pay, every individual is treated with equal dignity and access to advanced equipment and super-speciality services. This cross-subsidy model ensures that revenue from paying patients sustains care for those who cannot afford it — a system rooted in compassion and fairness.

Across all branches — the surgical centres and facilities in Madhurawada, Maddilapalem, Gajuwaka, and Srikakulam — this ethos remains unwavering.

State-of-the-Art Eye Care

At Sankar Foundation, no part of the eye goes unseen. Its super-speciality departments span Cataract, Retina, Glaucoma, Cornea, Paediatric and General Ophthalmology, Oculoplasty and Orbit surgery — offering comprehensive care under one roof.

Supporting this expertise is a suite of cutting-edge technology, including Surgical Microscopes, Alcon Constellation vitrectomy systems, Centurion Phaco machines, OCT Angiography, Corneal Topography, Optical Biometry, Humphrey Field Analysers, Ultrasound Bio-Microscopy, YAG Lasers, Retina Imaging Systems, and Specular Microscopes.

The Scale of Operations

The scale of Sankar Foundation’s surgical infrastructure is nothing short of remarkable. The main hospital campus at Naidutota alone houses eight fully equipped operation theatres, supporting round-the-clock readiness for complex procedures.

Its satellite centres in Srikakulam, Gajuwaka, and Maddilapalem each feature two operation theatres, while the Madhurawada branch adds another one to the network. Notably, all the branches boast an operation theatre that is 99% sterile, setting a benchmark for safety and hygiene standards in eye care.

Taken together, this network of theatres reflects the institution’s commitment to scale, precision, and uncompromising quality of treatment.

Self-sufficiency is another hallmark. The hospital sources lenses from manufacturers like Neon and VisionRx, while spectacles are produced in-house using an Automated Delta Machine. With its maintained lens inventory, Sankar Foundation can often deliver glasses within 20 minutes of an order — a testament to efficiency meeting empathy.

Corporate Support: A Pillar of Sankar Foundation’s Journey of Growth

Sankar Foundation stands tall today because of the unwavering support of corporates who have journeyed with us over the years. Their significant contributions have not only strengthened our medical infrastructure but have also empowered us to reach rural communities through comprehensive eye screening camps, tackling avoidable blindness at its roots. This steadfast partnership has taken the Foundation to newer heights of service and impact, reflecting the deep trust corporates have reposed in us.

Pushing the Boundaries of Treatment

With its progressive capabilities, Sankar Foundation performs more than 3,000 surgeries every month, often tackling complex and rare cases that demand extraordinary skill.

One such patient was 66-year-old Chinna Appalanarasamma, who suffered from kyphoscoliosis and could not lie flat for surgery. Using specialised positioning supports, surgeons successfully completed the procedure — restoring her vision and her independence.

Another remarkable case involved 85-year-old M. Parvatamma, whose eyesight had deteriorated due to Grade 5 hard cataracts. After surgery, her vision improved dramatically — from counting fingers at one metre to 6/12.

The hospital has even performed a rare sight-saving surgery on a 45-day-old premature infant diagnosed with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a condition that threatens the vision of low-birth-weight babies. These stories exemplify the hospital’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of treatment and delivering hope where it is most needed.

Taking Service to Villages

Beyond its hospital walls, Sankar Foundation’s most impactful work unfolds in the villages of North Coastal Districts of Andhra Pradesh. Every month, Outreach teams conduct 50–60 free eye camps, travelling over 100 kilometres a day to reach underserved communities.

During these outreach programmes, doctors and staff screen patients, identify those requiring treatment, and transport them to the hospital. After surgery, patients are dropped back home and monitored through follow-up examinations — a seamless cycle of care.

In the 2025–26 financial year alone, the Foundation conducted 601 outreach camps and screened nearly 43,000 people free of cost.

The hospital also runs awareness programmes in schools, educating children about eye health and addressing concerns such as myopia, excessive screen use, and lifestyle-related vision problems. In the same year, it screened 3.21 lakh government school students free of charge — shaping healthier futures for the next generation through corporate organisations under their CSR programme.

Educating the Next Generation of Caregivers

Sankar Foundation is not only a centre for patient care but also a hub for ophthalmic education, research, and innovation. Recognising India’s need for skilled eye care professionals, the institution has invested heavily in training programmes that strengthen the ophthalmology workforce.

Since 2012, it has been accredited by the National Board of Examinations to conduct Diplomate of National Board (DNB) training in Ophthalmology. It also offers fellowship programmes — both long- and short-term — that provide advanced clinical training to eye care specialists.

Complementing its educational mission is a growing focus on research. The Foundation has been recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. This recognition places it among a select group of healthcare institutions acknowledged for their commitment to scientific advancement.

Three Decades into the Journey…

When Easwar Rao first joined Sankar Foundation, he began humbly as an outpatient assistant. At the time, he hesitated to take on greater responsibilities, held back by his lack of confidence in English-speaking skills. Yet, founder Atmakuri Sankara Rao saw something more in him.

“He believed in giving people opportunities,” recalls Easwar Rao.

That belief — in people, in potential, in possibility — remains at the very heart of Sankar Foundation today. From free surgeries and affordable treatment to education, research, and rural outreach, the institution continues to create opportunities for a better life through better vision.

Three decades later, the mission that began in a modest apartment continues to transform lives—one patient at a time.

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