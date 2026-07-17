Visakhapatnam witnesses grand Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations

Devotional fervour marked the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in different parts of Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening.

Devotees in large numbers were seen pulling the colourfully decorated chariots.

The main procession, which began at the temple in the old town (Kotha Road), culminated at Choultry near Jagadamba in the night. The other major yatra, being organised by ISKCON, started at the Mahatma Gandhi statue opposite the GVMC office.

After passing through the LIC Building, Ambedkar statue, Dabagardens, and Jagadamba Junction, the chariots will come to a halt at Gurajada Kalakshetram in Siripuram.

Similar processions were planned by the organisations in MVP Colony and other parts of the city.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu