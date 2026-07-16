VMRDA to give an urban look to villages under its jurisdiction

In line with the suggestions made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, the VMRDA has initiated measures to give villages a facelift so they have an urban look.

The works undertaken as part of the initiative should be completed before the upcoming local body elections, said VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal at a review meeting with the engineering officials on Wednesday. Commissioner N Tej Bharat was also present.

The VMRDA chief said that the laying of roads and the construction of canals, social buildings, and culverts, already being undertaken, should be completed within the stipulated time. He suggested that model parks with all kinds of facilities should be developed in four municipalities as per the needs of the local people.

He suggested that priority be given to providing facilities in the layouts being developed. He ordered that the convention centre at Tummapala in Anakapalle district should be made available next month. The park at Kothur in Anakapalle and the anti-drug theme park on the premises of the Central Park within the city limits should be prepared by the end of August, he said, and ordered that construction of the underpass at Kakani Nagar should be completed by October.

Tej Bharath said that, as per the instructions of Minister Narayana, proposals should be made for the construction of a convention centre at Anandapuram and the development of Shilparamam.

Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Supervising Engineers Madhusudhan Rao, Rambabu, other officers, and others attended the meeting.

Also read: Have a ‘Deccan’ sip before a trip

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu