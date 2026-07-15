Plantation drive at VIMS plants 500 saplings

The CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter, in association with the GVMC and the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), organised a plantation drive at the hospital campus on Wednesday.

Over 500 saplings were planted under the theme ‘Trees for Life.’

GVMC Additional Commissioner (Public Health) P. Nallanayya inaugurated the programme by planting a sapling, while VIMS Director Manmadha Rao and others took part in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Nallanayya stressed the need for a collective effort to expand green cover and protect the environment through sustained afforestation initiatives. He said the plantation drive was in line with the concept of net-zero healthcare campuses.

Fruit-bearing and shade-giving saplings were planted at various locations across the hospital campus. The initiative aims at enhancing green cover, promoting biodiversity, and creating a healthier environment for patients, visitors, and staff.

Among those present were CREDAI Andhra Pradesh president Bayana Srinivasa Rao, CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter chairman V. Dharmender, chapter president E. Ashok Kumar, secretary V. Sreenu, GVMC Deputy Director of Horticulture C. Jaya Vasuki, along with committee members, doctors, hospital staff, and volunteers.

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