India’s Newest Stealth Frigate, INS Mahendragiri, Ready to Chart Its Own Legacy

Freshly commissioned in Visakhapatnam, the sleek grey silhouette of India’s newest indigenous stealth frigate, INS Mahendragiri, cuts a formidable figure across the waters, as if aware of its own significance. To serve and protect the nation is no small feat, after all, and Mahendragiri sits at the start line, waiting to sail out and gather its battle honours. Its stature seems to echo the words of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who commissioned the warship today at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, remarking that the moment is a milestone in strengthening India’s maritime power and indigenous defence capabilities.

INS Mahendragiri is the seventh and final vessel of the Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth guided missile frigates. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, the frigate is a representation of India’s Aatmanirbhar initiative in defense manufacturing.

“This ship does not have a legacy yet,” says Captain S Chatterjee, the Commanding Officer of INS Mahendragiri. “As the commissioning crew, we are uniquely conscious of the fact that we will chart our own course.”

His words carry both pride and responsibility. With commissioning complete, the next chapter begins immediately.

“Our immediate focus is joining the Eastern Fleet and undertaking whichever operational task is assigned to us.”

Indigenous Strength Behind the Steel

Mahendragiri has been built to dominate across every dimension of naval combat.

The stealth frigate features advanced radar-evading capabilities, reduced infrared and acoustic signatures, enhanced survivability, and extensive automation that reduces crew workload and improves operational efficiency.

Equipped with indigenous surface-to-surface missiles, long-range surface-to-air missiles, sophisticated electronic warfare suites, anti-submarine warfare systems, and integrated combat management systems, the ship is capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface,e and anti-submarine missions with equal effectiveness.

Beyond combat, Mahendragiri is designed for maritime security patrols, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, search-and-rescue missions, and sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

Ensuring every system functions flawlessly falls upon Commander Sumit Singh Chauhan, the ship’s Electrical Officer.

“My responsibility is to ensure that every electrical and weapon system onboard remains operationally available and combat-ready,” he explains.

Walking through the ship, one quickly realises the scale of technology integrated into the vessel. Every compartment houses sophisticated electronics connected through a highly automated combat network.

Commander Chauhan points to the ship’s extensive indigenous capability as one of its greatest strengths.

“More than 75 per cent of the ship is indigenous. That gives us tremendous confidence. If any defect occurs, we can troubleshoot down to the component level, identify the issue quickly, and restore the system without depending on foreign support.”

That self-reliance, he says, is the result of years of accumulated experience.

“Lessons from previous Project 17A ships, inputs from manufacturers, maintenance agencies, and operational feedback have all been incorporated into Mahendragiri. Those experiences have improved our standard operating procedures and maintenance practices, ensuring the ship remains mission-ready.”

Lieutenant Commander Amogh Chawla, Navigation Officer, believes Mahendragiri represents the most refined version of the Project 17A programme.

“We’ve successfully incorporated every lesson learnt during the construction of the earlier ships,” he explains. “That maturity in shipbuilding is one of the reasons Mahendragiri has progressed from construction to commissioning in record time.”

With over 75 per cent indigenous content, INS Mahendragiri stands as one of the strongest examples of India’s growing defence manufacturing capability.

“The majority of our navigational equipment has been developed and maintained within India. That gives us confidence while operating these systems and makes our job significantly more efficient,” adds Amogh Chawla.

Forged For Survival

As a frontline stealth frigate, survivability also remains central to Mahendragiri’s design.

Captain Chatterjee says every aspect of the ship has been engineered with combat resilience in mind.

“The ship has comprehensive damage-control equipment and survivability systems. Our primary objective is to ensure the ship can survive in battle and continue fighting. We are fully prepared for that.”

Mahendragiri is the first Indian Naval ship to bear this name, inspired by the imposing Mahendragiri Hills of the Eastern Ghats, which overlook the Bay of Bengal much like a silent sentinel watching over the sea. The commissioning also aligns with the Indian Navy’s long-term vision of becoming a fully self-reliant force by 2047 while expanding towards a 200-ship fleet by 2035.

If you want to know more about the history of marine activity in Visakhapatnam, read this: When the Sea Roads led to Vizag

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