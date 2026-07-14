AP Panel Pushes for CSR Funds to Develop Visakhapatnam Zoo

The team of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Committee on Wildlife and Environment Protection, which is on a tour in Visakhapatnam district, visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in the city on Tuesday.

Speaker Ch. Ayyannapathrudu, who led the team, said priority should be given to the zoo development while allocating funds in the State budget

Additional financial resources should be provided for the management of the Visakhapatnam zoo, he said, adding the difference between income and operating expenses should be minimised.

He suggested raising large sums in CSR funds for the development of the zoo.

Steps should be taken to allocate at least Rs. 3 crore for animal conservation every year through CSR.

Uttarandhra MPs should allocate 10 per cent of their MPLADS funds for zoo development, said the Speaker.

He called for steps to develop the Visakhapatnam Zoo on the lines of the Singapore Zoo.

“We will appeal to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on behalf of the committee for funds for the development of the zoo,” said the Speaker.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu