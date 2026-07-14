EAGLE takes rural route in Andhra Pradesh to end ganja menace

Launched with the aim of making Andhra Pradesh a ganja-free State, the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement or EAGLE has initiated an awareness drive in villages across the State. Started on Monday, the programme will continue till August 20.

Led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) and EAGLE chief Aake Ravi Krishna, a team visited Kothavalasa village in Alluri district and campaigned against ganja cultivation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Krishna said that EAGLE teams have been conducting large-scale awareness campaigns to curb ganja cultivation.

“Efforts are being made to eradicate the practice and seed distribution was taken up to encourage farmers to take up alternative crops in 35,000 acres in the State,” he said.

As ganja was being smuggled from neighbouring Odisha, check-posts were strengthened to curb the smuggling, he observed.

He further said that EAGLE was being strengthened further using technology.

Seeking public support to end ganja cultivation and smuggling, the official appealed to the public to dial 1972 with any information about the clandestine operation.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu