IIPA Vizag Marks Foundation Day with AU Event

The Visakhapatnam branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration or IIPA celebrated its Foundation Day at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Andhra University, on Friday.

R. Sudarsana Rao, chairman of the branch, who presided over the meeting, spoke about the relevance of IIPA.

E.A. Narayana, former chairman of the branch, explained the history and activities of the Visakhapatnam branch and gave an overview of the topic and its relevance.

Jaladi Ravi, Principal, College of Arts and Commerce, Andhra University, who was the chief guest, recalled the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, to the IIPA as its first president. He appreciated IIPA’s contribution in imparting administrative skills to civil servants, who are the backbone of the country.

He advocated that all students of political science and public administration should gain enlightenment by actively engaging in their activities.

He also recalled the contributions of Andhra University alumni to IIPA.

N. Sambasiva Rao, vice-chairman of the branch, introduced the chief guest to the gathering, while P. Premanandam, the branch secretary, thanked the guests and participants. Hari Babu, treasurer of the branch, formally welcomed the guests onto the dais.

Members of the IIPA Vizag branch, faculty, scholars and students of political science participated in the programme.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu