SBI Boosts Green Push with Vizag EV Charging Station

State Bank of India, SBI, opened an Electric Vehicle or EV charging station at its Administrative Office in Vizag, as part of its commitment to promoting sustainable development and encouraging the adoption of green energy.

The charging station was inaugurated jointly by Prafulla Kumar Jena, General Manager (Network-I), and Rahul Sankritya, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries emphasised SBI’s continued commitment to environmental sustainability and to promoting clean energy initiatives. They stated that the installation of the charging station reflects the bank’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions, supporting eco-friendly transportation, and contributing to a greener future.

The newly established charging facility is expected to benefit SBI employees, customers, and visitors who use electric vehicles, while reinforcing the bank’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and responsible banking practices.

Senior officials and staff members of the SBI Administrative Office in Visakhapatnam were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu