Special Trains for Puri Rath Yatra: Full Schedule Here

To ensure comfortable travel for the pilgrims participating in the famous Rath Yatra at Puri, the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam–Puri, Jagdalpur–Puri and Rayagada–Puri.

Train No. 08551/08552 Visakhapatnam – Puri – Visakhapatnam Special Express will depart from Visakhapatnam on July 15 and 23 at 12:30 PM and will reach Puri the same day at 9:30 PM.

In the return direction, train No. 08552 Puri – Visakhapatnam Special will depart Puri on July 17 and 25 at 2:30 AM and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:05 AM the same day.

The train will run via Arugul and Haripurgram, bypassing Khurda Road Junction with halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram Junction, Chipurupalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada Junction, Palasa, Mandasa Road, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikote, Balugaon, Kalupadaghat, Nirakarpur, Haripurgram, Motari, Kanas Road, Delang, Jenapur Road, Birpurushottampur, Sakhi Gopal, Janakideipur and Malatipatpur before reaching Puri.

Train No. 08553 Jagdalpur – Puri Special will leave from Jagdalpur on July 15 and 23 at 6 AM and will reach Puri at 1:40 AM the next day.

In the return direction, 08554 Puri – Jagdalpur Special will leave Puri on July 16 and 24 at 7:15 PM and reach Jagdalpur the next day at 1:15 AM.

The train will run via Koraput, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur and Khurda Road en route Puri.

The special trains will comprise 12 coaches, including six general second-class, four sleeper-class, and two guard-cum-luggage brake vans.

South Coast Railway appeals to passengers to make use of the special train services for a safe and comfortable journey during the Rath Yatra festival. Passengers are advised to check train timings and reservation status before commencing their journey, according to a press note issued by the railways.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu