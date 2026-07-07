Chandrababu reviews Visakhapatnam Economic Region plan

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) plan from Amaravati on Monday. Based on proposals from NITI Aayog and recommendations from the state government, the VER designates Visakhapatnam as its hub.

The Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development Authority or VMRDA Commissioner, N Tej Bharat, participated in the review meeting virtually. The officials explained the proposals for promoting economic development across the nine districts that will form part of the VER. They highlighted essential proposals across sectors that will drive tourism, industrial, and commercial development. Officials also discussed the opportunities and benefits these sectors would generate.

The proposals for the ‘City Economic Region’ under the VER were also discussed. Officials presented the ‘Bay City’ proposal, which centers on developing a 25 km coastal stretch from Kailasagiri to Bheemunipatnam over an area of about 40 sq km. The project is said to be a major growth boost for the VER and aid in transforming the city into a world-class coastal city.

The Chief Minister was briefed on proposals to develop dedicated tourism special economic zones and to improve road connectivity across various sectors.

Former IAS officer S Kishore, additional commissioner Datla Keerthi, OSD Krishna Naik, secretary Murali Krishna, chief planning officer Divya Latha, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, chief statistical officer Hari Prasad, and other officials participated in the review meeting.

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