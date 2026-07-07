The Indian Navy has successfully rescued a stranded fisherman off the Vizag coast and provided him with medical assistance. The fisherman’s boat was lost at sea, the officials stated.

The fisherman was rescued by a nearby merchant vessel on July 5. Based on the request from the civil administration on July 6, the ALH Mk III helicopter of the Eastern Navy Command was sent to evacuate the fisherman.

In a separate incident off the Mumbai coast on July 4, the Indian Navy’s Sea King helicopter from INS Shikra undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an injured seafarer from SCI crude oil tanker MT Desh Shakti. The patient was rescued by the Navy as they navigated rough seas, despite a red alert, incessant rain, and poor visibility. After stabilising the patient onboard the helicopter, he was transported ashore for emergency medical care.

On the other hand, the Indian Navy, in communication with the Coast Guard, is continuing the search and rescue operations for 7 fishermen who went missing at sea near Vizag due to rough weather, on the orders of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The fishermen set out from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 at 3 AM, boarding a mechanised fishing boat.

The chief minister has discussed the situation with the senior officials and directed the use of Coast Guard vessels in the search operations. He also instructed the Marine Inspector General of Police and the Vizag Police Commissioner to coordinate the ongoing sea search operation. He also instructed the officials to keep him informed about the progress of the rescue efforts.

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