Andhra University Launches AU-SETU Alumni Initiative

Andhra University has launched an initiative, AU-SETU (Alumni Student Engagement for Transformation and Upliftment), with the tagline ‘Bridging alumni experiences with student aspirations.’

The structured alumni mentorship initiative aims to connect accomplished alumni from academia, industry, research, entrepreneurship, and public service with undergraduate, postgraduate, and research students, nurturing meaningful alumni engagement while supporting students’ academic, professional, and personal growth.

Through one-to-one and group mentoring in both online and offline modes, alumni will guide students in academic planning, career readiness, research orientation, leadership development, professional ethics, and employability. The initiative is aligned with the objectives of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), and the National Education Policy 2020, reinforcing the university’s commitment to quality education and holistic student development.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance student success, career readiness, leadership development, alumni participation, and the university’s institutional reputation while contributing positively to NAAC accreditation, NIRF rankings, and the broader vision of NEP 2020. The AU-SETU is envisioned as a transformative bridge connecting generations of Andhra University students, enabling alumni to give back to their alma mater while inspiring and empowering the next generation of learners and leaders.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar released the AU-SETU brochure at his office.

The event was attended by Registrar K. Rambabu, Dean of Alumni Relations P. Shyamala, Associate Deans A.R. Naga Hanuman and N. Solomon Benny, Dean K. Rajendra Prasad, and others.

Read also: Port Promenade Vizag: A New Coastal Hotspot Awaits!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu