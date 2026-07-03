Vizag to Hold Special SIR Campaign on July 4, 5

A special campaign is being conducted at all village and ward secretariats of Vizag district on July 4 and 5 to expedite the Special Intensive Revision or SIR of the voter list, according to District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore.

In a statement, the Collector has urged the people to fill in the voter enumeration forms issued by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and submit them to the concerned BLOs or the nearest secretariat during the special campaign.

He has appealed to voters to act responsibly, as it is very important for everyone who has taken the enumeration form to complete and submit it; failure to do so may result in removal of names from the voter list.

If there are any doubts, objections or clarifications regarding the SIR programme or the details in the 2002 voter list during the special campaign, the officials concerned will be available at the secretariats to resolve them, according to the Collector.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu