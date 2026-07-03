Andhra Pradesh govt approves two hotel projects for Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh state government has approved two hotel projects in the Vizag region to strengthen the tourism drive and promote commercial business.

With an investment of Rs 163 crore, a five-star hotel will be developed at Madhurawada, under the name Pramod Hotels and Resorts, by Sri Durga Condev Pvt. Ltd. and Padma Hospitality. For the project, the government has allotted 4.39 acres of land on lease. The project is expected to generate employment for around 150 people.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also approved the development of a three-star hotel at Annavaram in Visakhapatnam district. The hotel will invest Rs 174 crore and be developed by Shubha Sankalp under the Club Mahindra brand. Projected to employ 150 people, the hotel has been granted a 11.24-acre lease.

The government hopes that these two hotel projects will attract more tourism infrastructure, attract both domestic and international visitors, aid the hospitality sector’s growth, and create employment opportunities.

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