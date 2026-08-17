Rammohan Naidu Flags Off First Flight from Bhogapuram Airport

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu said the launch of the Bhogapuram International Airport heralded a new era in North Andhra and would spur further growth in the region. Speaking after flagging off the first flight from the new airport on Monday morning, Rammohan Naidu, who interacted with some passengers, said the travellers were all praising the facilities. They were all happy with the architecture, as it reflects the rich culture of the region. Expressing gratitude to the farmers for sacrificing their lands, the Union Minister said they deserved appreciation from everyone for their gesture. He also thanked the GMR Group for building such a huge airport utilising modern technology.

On the closure of commercial operations at Visakhapatnam Airport, Rammohan Naidu said he, too, felt emotional, as he had an attachment to it. He, however, said: “We have plans to keep it in the limelight. The airport infrastructure will be developed for better utilisation”. The Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for their support for the prestigious project.

Also read: An emotional Vizag bids farewell to its beloved airport

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