Vijayasai Reddy to Announce New Party Name Soon

Former Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said he will soon announce the name of the party he plans to float. Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Vijayasai Reddy, who resigned from the YSRCP in January this year, faulted the party on the capital promise. “The party owes an explanation to the people of North Andhra on the issue,” he said.

The former MP promised the constitution of a North Andhra Regional Development Authority if the proposed party comes to power. The authority would be headed by the Deputy Chief Minister, he said, promising an allocation of Rs. 10,000 crore every year for the region’s development. He also underlined the need for active participation of youth in politics.