Swachhata Hi Seva Drive in Vizag to Continue Till October 17

Palli Nallanayya, GVMC Additional Commissioner, has called everyone, including corporation staff, to be partners in keeping the city clean and healthy. Participating in the cleanliness drive taken up at the Central Park in the city as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme with the slogan ‘Ek din, ek ghanta, ek saath’ on October 1, he said the campaign would continue till October 17. “Special cleanliness programmes are being organised in addition to creating awareness among the people about cleanliness,” said the Additional Commissioner.

“The cleanliness drive is not only the responsibility of sanitation workers, but also the social responsibility of every citizen,” he urged people to voluntarily participate in the cleanliness programme being undertaken by GVMC to keep the city clean and healthy. He said the goal of the cleanliness campaign would be fully achieved only when people participate along with officials and sanitation workers. Swachhandra Corporation Director Bocha Ramireddy said that as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, cleanliness programmes were being widely organised across the State. He said that everyone should consider environmental cleanliness as their responsibility.

Chief Medical Officer Krishnamraju said that special cleaning programmes were being undertaken in markets and public places in the city as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva drive. Later, he administered a ‘cleanliness pledge’ to all those who participated in the programme.