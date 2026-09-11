Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg has appealed to people under GVMC’s jurisdiction to make better use of the National Lok Adalat being held on Saturday (September 12) to resolve their problems amicably, without going to court. In a statement, the Commissioner urged individuals, organisations, and those with pending cases in court who have received notices on various issues related to GVMC to use this opportunity to resolve their problems amicably.

He said the National Lok Adalat would provide an opportunity to amicably resolve cases pending in courts under the revenue, town planning, public health and other departments related to Bhimili, Madhuravada, East, West, South, North, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Aganampudi, Anakapalle zones under the GVMC.

The Commissioner said that those who have received notices from the GVMC regarding issues such as property tax, vacant land tax, water charges, advertisement charges, and other issues, as well as individuals and organisations with cases pending in court, can attend the National Lok Adalat and get a mutually agreed solution. It is a good opportunity to resolve long-pending issues, the Commissioner said.