GVMC Wards in Visakhapatnam Rise From 98 to 120: Court

Decks have been cleared for ward delimitation in Visakhapatnam after the High Court allowed GVMC to proceed with its move to increase the number of wards from 98 to 120.

The High Court dismissed the petition challenging the delimitation process under SIR (Special Intensive Revision).

The court directive has now paved the way for elections to be held for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said the local body elections will be completed by the end of October.

At its Cabinet meeting, the state recently decided to hold direct elections for the mayoral post.

With the legal tangle cleared, elections are likely to be held for 120 wards in the city, while the public will elect the Mayor directly.

This will be the second direct election for the Mayor post in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, D V Subbarao of the TDP was elected Mayor of Visakhapatnam directly in 1987.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu