CM Chandrababu Naidu Releases Godavari Water to Anakapalle

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performed traditional ‘Jala Harathi’ at KL Puram in Payakaraopeta mandal of Anakapalle district on Wednesday, marking the release of Godavari water to Anakapalle.

The Chief Minister switched on the regulator built across the canal and released Godavari water, fulfilling his commitment to bring Godavari water to Anakapalle this year.

Released through the Polavaram Left Main Canal, the waters will initially benefit 2.87 lakh acres and meet the drinking water needs of 5.23 lakh people.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed with ‘poornakumbham’ amid the playing of ‘nadaswaram’ and taken to the ‘jala harathi’ site.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, MPs, MLAs and others were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu