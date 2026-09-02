Quantum technology conference begins in Vizag

K.N. Satyanarayana, Director of IIT Tirupati, has underlined the need for proper and effective utilisation of technology. Participating as the chief guest in the three-day international conference ‘Quantum Enhanced Sustainable Technology for AI Systems’ (QUEST-AI), organised by the AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Prof. Satyanarayana said one should have a proper understanding of technology before putting it to use.

“Technology is playing a key role in transforming sectors such as energy, healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing,” he observed, saying that society moves towards a major transformation.

He suggested that these technologies should be made more powerful without posing a threat to the planet.

He further underlined the need to bring all engineering disciplines onto a single platform.

“Quantum computing is not a complete replacement for classical computers, instead, the future will likely see a ‘hybrid’ model where both work together,” he observed.

“The Government of India has launched the ‘National Quantum Mission’ (NQM) with a budget of Rs. 6,000 crore. Andhra Pradesh has a unique opportunity to build not just a ‘quantum valley’ but a comprehensive ‘quantum AI ecosystem’. Efforts are underway to successfully implement this project soon through the collaborative work of the government, educational institutions, industries, startups, and partner organisations like IBM and TCS,” said the director of IIT Tirupati.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Raja Sekhar said that research in quantum technology and artificial intelligence (AI) should not remain confined to theory but must be translated into practical applications that provide technological solutions benefiting society.

He urged the youth to cultivate knowledge across diverse scientific disciplines and come forward with innovative ideas.

He noted that technological advancement has grown significantly over the past two and a half decades and highlighted the pivotal role mathematics currently plays in the field of artificial intelligence, explaining that mathematical techniques have become crucial to the development of AI.

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