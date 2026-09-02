Pawan Kalyan Turns 55: Vizag Fans Celebrate His Birthday in Style

Hit numbers like … Ye Mera jaha … Kevvu keka… Idi Aradugula bullet …..I am an Indian….. rented the air as fans of the actor-turned-Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan celebrated their hero’s 55th birthday in style in Visakhapatnam, where the ‘Power star’ has a huge fan-following, on Tuesday night.

Fans gathered in large numbers at venues like Leelaahal, Somaa restaurant, and theatres where his movie, Panja, is re-released to mark the hero’s 55th birthday (September 2) and celebrate the occasion. Fans were seen dancing to hit songs by Pawan Kalyan and cutting cakes at midnight.

Jana Sena MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas joined the celebrations at Leelamahal and watched Panja with the hero’s fans.

Meanwhile, Jana Sainiks in the city are organising a slew of programmes to mark the occasion.

Events like bike rallies, blood donation camps, and feeding the poor are being organised across the city.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu