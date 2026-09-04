MSME Regional Conference in Vizag Ahead of CII Summit

Ahead of the 31st CII Partnership Summit to be held in Vizag next month, MSME regional conferences will be organised in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Anantapur and Tirupati.

According to a press note issued by District Industries Centre, the MSMEs, selected at the regional conferences, will be given an opportunity to showcase their products at the main event.

Selected MSMEs in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, ASR and Anakapalle districts will take part in the regional conference to be held in Visakhapatnam.

As many as 25 MSMEs will be selected to exhibit their products at the CII Summit to be held on November 12 and 13 in Vizag.

While the last date for registration is September 7, selection will be made on September 11.

Read also: AI expert stresses the importance of clean data

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu