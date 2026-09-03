Horror films don’t always have to be about the same old haunted-house setup. Sometimes, the unsettling part is the atmosphere, the way a story gets under your skin, or simply watching something that feels completely different from what you expected. From witch covens to religious conspiracies, here are five horror films worth adding to your watchlist.

Tired of Predictable Horror? Try These 5 Films Instead

1. Suspiria – 2018

Set in Germany in 1977, the movie follows Susie, an American from Ohio, whose childhood dream is to join the Markos Dance Academy and perform the Volk. However, what looks like an innocent, professional dance academy from the outside hides grim secrets. The movie doesn’t have a dull moment and keeps you engaged through its visual storytelling, carefully built lore, spellbinding dance performances, and body horror sequences. It is the kind of film where the visuals do as much of the storytelling as the dialogue.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Backrooms – 2026

Inspired by the viral internet phenomenon, Backrooms taps into the fear of being trapped somewhere that feels familiar yet completely wrong. Endless corridors, empty spaces, and the absence of human life become sources of dread, making the unfamiliar feel strangely mundane. The film is also produced by A24, which is reason enough for many horror fans to keep it on their watchlist.

Where to watch: Sony LIV or Airtel Xstream Play

3. The First Omen – 2024

A prequel to The Omen (1976), this film does more than simply connect itself to the original. It builds out the lore while establishing a story that can be followed on its own. Set in Rome in the 1970s, the film captures the atmosphere of the period without making it feel overbearing. It explores religion, radicalism and the ways in which people can twist faith and reality to create evil in the pursuit of power.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

4. Her Private Hell – 2026

Some films leave you with clear answers. Others leave you sitting there wondering what exactly you just watched. Her Private Hell falls firmly into the second category. With psychological and atmospheric horror at its centre, the film has been described as a trippy experience, with colours splattered across the screen and a hypnotic style that pulls you deeper into its world. It feels less like a film that demands interpretation and more like one that wants you to experience it. So, if you’re up for something flamboyant and unapologetic, this neon-themed flick might be worth a watch.

Where to watch: Apple TV

5. Good Boy – 2025

The idea of animals sensing danger, especially supernatural forces, has been around in horror for a long time. But there is one problem with the trope: the pet often ends up becoming an early casualty. Good Boy takes a different route. The retriever at the centre of the story does his best to protect his owner and stays by his side till the very end. The film also relies heavily on the dog’s perspective, using his point of view to let the audience experience the events rather than simply explaining them through dialogue.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play or add-ons on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Whichever of these horror films you pick first, go in without expectations; dim the lights, and let it take you where it will.

Also read: Top rated A24 movies that you should watch!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.