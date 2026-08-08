Horror remains a beloved genre across all types of media. This year has delivered some great horror movie releases, making it a strong year for horror fans. If your weekend watchlist is empty, check out these top 7 2026 horror movies on OTT platforms!

7 Top Horror Movies 2026 That’ll Ruin Your Sleep This Weekend!

1. Undertone

Evy and Justin run a horror podcast called The Undertone, where they discuss and report on supernatural occurrences. While Evy dismisses these incidents as hoaxes, Justin believes they are real. But one set of recordings changes how Evy sees these supernatural situations when the tapes reveal a story almost parallel to her own.

The horror element of this movie is not visual, but audio, with spine-chilling sound design. For people who are tired of regular jump scares, check this one out!

OTT: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

2. Send Help

Imagine being stranded on an island. That alone is stressful. But now imagine being stranded there with your boss, who never acknowledges your efforts in the office. Naturally, you should work harder to ensure the boss survives, right? But here’s the thing: you are not in the office anymore.

This is the ridiculously exciting premise of this horror/survival movie, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien as the lead characters. For those who love strong female characters in a horror movie, this is a must-watch!

OTT: JioHotstar

3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

The fourth installment in the 28 Days Later movie series, this post-apocalyptic horror movie is a direct sequel to 28 Years Later (2025).

Dr. Kelson’s groundbreaking discovery promises to change the world, but for Spike, an encounter with Jimmy Crystal spirals into a never-ending nightmare.

OTT: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4. Hokum

Ohm Bauman retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, but he’s consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Soon, disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance force him to confront dark corners of his past.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. Obsession

A major horror hit of 2026, this supernatural film by Curry Baker explores the unsettling reality behind the ‘nice guy’ persona and the terrifying consequences it brings for the women around him.

Bear is an awkward guy who has a crush on Nikki Freeman. Instead of overcoming his fears and confessing to her directly, Bear uses a novelty toy called One Wish Willow to wish that Nikki loved him more than anyone in the world. However, Bear slowly realises that his desire came true at a dark and sinister price.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

6. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Grace MacCaullay has escaped, killed, and finally survived the Le Domases’ attempted sacrificial ritual on her wedding night. After she wakes up in the hospital, she realises that the game has just begun.

The five elite families must now kill Grace before dawn to acquire the High Seat and a ring with infinite worldwide power.

OTT: JioHotstar

7. They Will Kill You

An ex-convict, Asia Reaves, answers an advertisement to be a housekeeper at a high-rise building in New York City. Upon arriving, she discovers that the residents are hiding a dangerous secret that might prove fatal to Asia.

OTT: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which of these 2026 horror movies you’ll be streaming this weekend in the comments below!

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