There’s something about watching humans fight tooth and nail against impossible odds – it’s like a car accident you can’t look away from. Whether stranded on a lifeless planet, trapped in a snowstorm, or outrunning a zombie apocalypse, survival thrillers tap into our deepest fears. If you’re ready for edge-of-the-seat tension without actually risking your life, here is the list of survival thrillers that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more, which deliver exactly that.

1. Kajaki: The True Story (2014)

This is a lesser-known but incredibly gripping war survival film.

A group of British soldiers get trapped in an unmarked minefield in Afghanistan. With every wrong step threatening to blow them apart, the film showcases raw courage, brotherhood, and the terrifying unpredictability of war.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

2. The Martian (2015)

Mark Watney, a witty and resourceful astronaut, gets accidentally left behind on Mars after a storm forces his crew to evacuate. With limited supplies and a planet that’s actively trying to kill him, Watney must “science the sh*t” out of his situation to survive long enough for a rescue mission to get him.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

3. Train to Busan (2016)

One of the best survival thrillers to watch, Train to Busan starts like any regular train ride… until it doesn’t. A zombie outbreak erupts in South Korea, trapping passengers on a speeding train heading to Busan, one of the last safe cities. It’s not just the undead they must outrun, but also their own human instincts of selfishness and survival.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

4. Everest (2015)

Based on true events, Everest chronicles the harrowing journey of climbers caught in a deadly storm while scaling the world’s highest peak. With freezing temperatures, dwindling oxygen, and the constant threat of avalanches, it’s a sobering reminder of how small we are against nature.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime

5. The Revenant (2015)

Set against the brutal, snow-covered wilderness of 1820s America, frontiersman Hugh Glass is mauled by a bear and left for dead by his hunting crew. What follows is a raw, gruelling fight against nature, betrayal, and his own breaking body, all driven by sheer will and revenge.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

6. Society of the Snow (2023)

Based on the infamous 1972 Andes flight disaster, this Spanish-language survival drama portrays a rugby team whose plane crashes in the snowy Andes mountains. With freezing conditions, starvation, and no rescue in sight, they are forced to make gut-wrenching decisions to survive.

Where to Watch: Netflix

This wraps up our list of survival thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more, that you can watch right now. Whether it be in space, mountains, or trains, these films remind us how fragile yet resilient the human spirit can be when cornered.

