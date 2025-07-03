After a series of unexpected delays, the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) counselling has finally started and many students have been searching for the best possible institutions in which they can kickstart their education to become lawyers. Here are some colleges in Vizag that are either exclusively law colleges or that offer a law course among other programs.

1. Dr B R Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University

Located within the Andhra University campus, The Dr B R Ambedkar School of law offers a range of programs. The courses include 3 year LLB, 5 year integrated LLB programs as well as Master’s programs. The college boasts a highly trained and experienced faculty in the fields of Constitutional Law, International and International Trade Law, Business Law, and more. The entrance is through the AP LAWCET exam conducted every year.

The fees range from around Rs 50,000- 2,00,000, and scholarships are available on a merit and financial need basis. At present, this college has more than ten distinguished alumni as sitting judges in Andhra Pradesh High Court and a number of its former students in the subordinate judiciary in Andhra Pradesh. The college offers facilities that include both a girls and boys hostel, mess and extensive sports facilities, all available on the Andhra University campus.

2. GITAM School Of Law, GITAM Deemed To Be University

GITAM School of Law, located on the picturesque GITAM University campus, offers a wide repertoire of programs. The list includes various programs such as – BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM (IPR and Cyber Law), LLM (Corporate and Commercial Law), and LLM in Constitutional and Administrative Law. With a well-rounded faculty, GITAM in Vizag has been ranked among the top 30 private colleges for Law in India by Career 360.

For the purpose of admission, the college prefers LSAT scores for admission into both the LLB and LLM programs. Those with a pass in Intermediate or 10+2 grades with 45% aggregate marks (40% in case of SC/ST and persons with disability) are eligible.

Candidates need to clear LSAT/ CLAT/ GAT 2025 to apply. Candidates awaiting results may also apply for the course. GITAM is known for its world-class facilities and provides for hostels for both boys and girls and a bus facility for day scholars. Scholarships upto a 100 percent can be availed on the basis of merit, sports as well as additional need-based scholarships. In addition to the LSAT, applicants need to appear for the GAT (GITAM Aptitude Test). Other classroom-related facilities include a moot court, a well equipped library and a legal aid clinic.

3. Nyaya Vidya Parishad Law College

Located opposite to the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Madhurawada, the Nyaya Vidya Parishad Law College is fairly small law college that offers only two major courses – an LLM program for three years and a BA LLB program for a duration of five years. For both courses, candidates must have the following qualifications – they must be an Indian Citizen, have to have passed 12th with a minimum of 45 percent marks.

Additionally, for the LLB programs, applicants have to have graduated from their program of choice with a minimum of 45 percent. The college has a fairly experienced faculty that consists of two AU retired lecturers. The campus offers an auditorium, seminary hall, library, legal aid clinic as well as a canteen.However, there is no hostel facility.

4. All Saints’ Christian Law College

Located in Dwarkanagar, All Saints’ Christian Law college offers both a BA LLB course as well as a post-graduate LLM course. For applicants, the requirements for the LLB course are a minimum of 44.5 percent in the 12th grade and a certification of having written the AP LAWCET exam. The same applies for the LLM program, with the exception that the qualifying exam is the APLCET. The fee structure differs according to the course but ranges from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 per year. This is excluding other expenses like hotel and mess fees.

5. Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University is a National Law University that is located in Sabbavaram. Holding the prestigious title of being a National Law School, the university offers a range of opportunities to receive the best and holistic education in the field of law. The programs offered include- BA LLB, LLM, PhD as well as LL.D. The college boasts a highly qualified faculty and is visited by many guest lecturers from NLUs around the country. They host a wide range of moot courts as well as in-house debates and discussions.

DSNLU campus has a fully air-conditioned Academic Block, which is Wi-Fi enabled with LAN facility. The students can learn from a world-class library which provides access to online resources including Westlaw India, Hein Online, SCC online, Lexis Nexus, Kluwer Competition Law, Kluwer IP Law, Kluwer Arbitration, Taxmann, JSTOR, Economic and Political Weekly and Manupatra for intensive research.

Hostels for boys and girls have 160 rooms each on twin-sharing basis. Amenities including solar-powered hot water, R O for drinking water, WI-FI and LAN are available. Two badminton courts, table tennis boards and a gym with latest equipment are fitted in the hostels. The campus also has two mess halls, a medical centre as well as a transport facility to the city. The admission to DSNLU, being a national law college is through the written CLAT exam that in conducted every year. The requirements change from year to year based on examination and the counselling procedure. DSNLU is one of the top law colleges in Vizag.

6. Visakha Law College

Located near Bheemli, the Visakha Law college is yet another institution offering law programmes in Vizag. They offer a total of 300 seats overall and the one can be admitted here by clearing the AP LAWCET exam. The courses offered include LLB, LLM, and BA + LLB. They have a fairly large faculty with experienced staff.

The campus offers various facilities like a moot court, library and hostel facilities for both and girls. There is a mess on campus and other smaller shops from which students can buy snacks. The placements have been good, with some students getting employed at fairly reputed institutes. They have an internship placement committee for final year students.

These are just some of the law colleges in Vizag that offer a series of courses and other facilities. If you’re a law aspirant with high ambitions and a love for staying in the city of Vizag, you can consider applying to these institutions!

