Corporate Law is a branch of Law studies that governs the formation and operation of a company. A corporate lawyer works with business leaders on the legal framework in order to ensure ethical practices and legal compliance.

Pursuing a career in corporate law can be incredibly fulfilling for students fascinated by the blend of legal principles and complex structure of a corporation.

If you enjoy solving intellectual challenges, collaborating with ever-evolving businesses, and handling legal communications for fast-paced corporate culture, this guide will provide valuable insights to begin your journey as a corporate lawyer.

What does a corporate lawyer do?

A corporate lawyer handles a wide range of legal matters related to the formation, operation, and management of a company. They advise and legal counsel, ensuring that a company’s business transactions and activities comply with the law.

Core Responsibilities of a Corporate Lawyer

Advising companies for rights, responsibilities, and obligations.

Drafting and negotiating documents.

Ensuring compliance of security law, tax law, data protection law, etc.

Managing transactions like mergers and acquisitions, Joint ventures, etc.

Representing the company in legal proceedings.

Corporate Law: Courses & Specialization

Where to start from to become a corporate lawyer?

Well, your journey in the career field of corporate law involves studying a Bachelor’s degree in Law- L.L.B. which is a 3-year program.

To get into L.L.B., you either can qualify Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) or pursue a 5-years integrated BA-LLB program.

Post L.L.B., again a CLAT will help you secure admission in L.L.M. among the 22 national law universities and many other private law colleges in India.

To qualify CLAT, one must have to secure a minimum of 50% in aggregate.

There are other Law Exams for admission in L.L.B. For instance, Law School Admission Test India, DU LLB Entrance Exam, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law, etc.

Corporate Law Specializations

While pursuing LLM, you need to opt for a specialization and choose a core subject in that particular domain. The major specializations for Corporate Law are as follows.

Mergers and Acquisitions: Focuses on advising about the purchase, sale, or merger of companies.

Banking and Finance Law: Students learn to handle legal issues related to loans, securities, and financial regulations.

Intellectual Property (IP) Law: It teaches about protecting a company’s patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

Tax Law: Focuses on advising for the tax implications of corporate transactions.

Contract Law: Teaches about the law of obligations concerned with contracts.

Other Certifications in Corporate Law

Students also can undertake other relevant certifications like diploma courses or MOOC certifications in specific areas like IPR Law, Tax Law, or Mergers and Acquisitions.

After qualifying LLB or LLM, you have to clear an All India Bar Exam (AIBE), conducted by BCI, to start your legal practice.

Skills Required to Become a Corporate Lawyer

To establish yourself as a successful corporate lawyer, stay up-to-date on the latest legal developments and business markets. The following skills can help you become an effective corporate lawyer

Oral and Written Communication

Negotiation and persuasion

Problem-solving

Analytical and critical thinking

Research, writing and reading comprehension

Meticulous Attention to Detail

Interpersonal and Teamwork Skills

Firm knowledge of corporate law

Ability to build lasting relationships with clients

Best Colleges to Study Corporate Law

To pursue Corporate Law, opting for a Master’s program specialized in a Company/Corporate Law (LLM Corporate Law) is required. LLB graduates study corporate law briefly as one of the core subjects during their graduation period (either 3 or 5 years).

Those looking to specialise in Corporate Law can pursue the suitable program from below mentioned colleges. Some of the best colleges to pursue LLB are tabulated below.

College NIRF 2024 Rank Courses Offered Approx. Annual Fees (₹) National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore 1 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-Year LL.M. in Business Laws ₹2,75,000 National Law University (NLU), Delhi 2 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-Year LL.M. with Corporate Law specialization ₹1,75,000 NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad 3 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-Year LL.M. in Corporate and Commercial Laws ₹2,50,000 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata 4 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-Year LL.M. in Corporate Law ₹2,00,000 National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur 8 5-Year B.A./B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) with Corporate Law specialization, 1-Year LL.M. in Corporate Laws ₹1,82,000 Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar 9 5-Year B.A./B.Com./B.Sc./B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) with Corporate Law electives, 1-Year LL.M. in Corporate and Business Law ₹1,86,000 Symbiosis Law School, Pune 6 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-Year LL.M. in Business and Corporate Law ₹3,50,000 Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), Sonipat – 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-Year LL.M. in Corporate and Financial Law ₹6,00,000 Indian Law Institute (ILI), New Delhi 35 1-Year LL.M. in Corporate Law, Postgraduate Diploma in Corporate Laws and Management ₹1,39,000 Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi 5 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-Year LL.M. with Corporate Law specialization ₹12,000

Steps to Build Your Corporate Law Career

In your journey to become a well-recognised corporate lawyer, consider following steps to reach the milestone.

Focus on relevant coursework and specializations during studies.

Seek internships and practical experience to gain real-world exposure.

Networking always eases the path. Connect with legal professionals, attend industry events, and interact with entrepreneurs.

Develop a strong resume and cover letter, tailoring for specific job roles.

Prepare for Interviews and showcase your knowledge and enthusiasm.

Consider further qualifications and professional development.

Stay updated on legal and business developments

Conclusion: How to Become a Corporate Lawyer

In a nut-shell, students aspiring to build their career in corporate law have to clear CLAT or SLAT for securing admission in LLB program (3-year). One can also get enrolled in a 5-year integrated program called BA-LLB. Some private universities also consider the merit of university-level entrance exams.

Completing LLB is followed by qualifying Bar Exam and LLM (optional) to start legal practice in the Corporate Law domain. It is crucial for Law aspirants to stay updated on legal and corporate development while developing strong communication, interpersonal, documentation, and research skills.