The 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) will be held on June 9 and 10, 2025, at Novotel, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event is being jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Themed “Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation,” the two-day conference will feature six plenary sessions and six breakout sessions. The platform will bring together policymakers, government officials, industry experts, and academicians to exchange ideas and formulate actionable strategies aimed at enhancing public service delivery. The goal is to align with the vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” for a developed India by setting new benchmarks in effective and inclusive governance.

One of the key highlights of the conference will be the National e-Governance Awards (NAeG) 2025, which will be presented by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, among his other portfolios including Science & Technology and Earth Sciences.

The conference will be inaugurated by N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who will also chair a plenary session on “Vizag as an IT Hub.” Keynote addresses will be delivered by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan and Minister for IT & Human Resources Nara Lokesh, in the presence of senior officials from both central and state governments.

Registration for the event is open at nceg.gov.in, inviting participants from Central Ministries, State/UT Governments, academia, industry, startups, exhibitors, speakers, and awardees.

Read also- Indian Railways rolls out new rules for waiting list passengers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.