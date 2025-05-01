The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint a consultant to draft a unified Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a double-decker, four-lane flyover integrated with a metro rail line. This project forms a key part of Phase 1 of the metro rail developments in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

According to APMRCL, the selected consultant will be tasked with preparing DPRs for a 20.16 km stretch in Visakhapatnam (split into 15.1 km and 5.06 km sections) and a 4.7 km corridor in Vijayawada. These reports are intended for submission to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The consultant will also support APMRCL and NHAI throughout the approval process with MoRTH.

Previously, the state government approved DPRs for Phase 1 construction of the metro rail across three corridors in each city, covering 46.23 km in Visakhapatnam and 38.40 km in Vijayawada.

Interested consultants must submit their proposals by 3:00 pm on May 14, 2025, with the bids set to be opened at 3:30 pm the same day. Once selected, the consultant is expected to complete and submit the combined DPRs within six weeks from the issuance of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

