On May 2, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone (virtually) for the Unity Mall in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam. This Rs 172 crore is completely funded by the centre with an interest-free loan for 50 years, and Rs 86 crore has been granted as a first instalment.

The project aims to promote local artisans and products under the ‘One District One Product’ initiative.

The mall, spanning 5 acres, will feature G+4 floors, including 62 shops across its first two floors, showcasing handloom and handicraft items. Additional amenities include food courts, theatres, a convention hall, and a sea-view area on the third floor. The project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

This development is part of a broader initiative to boost infrastructure and economic growth in Andhra Pradesh. The Unity Mall is envisioned to enhance market access for indigenous products, generate employment, and support rural artisans.

The foundation stone for Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam will be laid virtually by the Prime Minister during his visit to Amaravati, where he will also inaugurate other significant projects.

