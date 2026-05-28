East Coast Railway Adds Coaches to 8 Trains in June 2026

To ensure a comfortable journey for the travelling passengers, the East Coast Railway has decided to augment certain trains with additional coaches.

The train No.18463 Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru Prasanthi Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from June 1 to 30, and in the return direction, the train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from June 2 to July 1.

The train No.22879 Bhubaneswar – Tirupati SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from June 6 to 27 (on nominated days), and in the return direction, the train No. 22880 Tirupati – Bhubaneswar SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from June 7 to 28 (on nominated days).

The train No. 18301/18302 Sambalpur-Rayagada – Sambalpur Express will be augmented with one AC chair car coach from June 1 to 30.

The train No.18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from June 1 to 30.

In return direction the train No.18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will be augmented with one (01) 3rd AC coach from June 2 to July 1.

The train no. 18417 Puri – Gunupur daily Express will be augmented with one AC chair car coach from June 1 to 30.

In return direction, the train No.18418 Gunupur-Puri daily Express will be augmented with one AC chair car coach from June 2 to July 1.

The train No. 58506 /58505 Visakhapatnam – Gunupur – Visakhapatnam passenger will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from June 1 to 30.

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