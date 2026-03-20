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Now Reading: Vizag Express Trains: 4 Special Services Regularised

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    Vizag Express Trains: 4 Special Services Regularised

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Vizag Express Trains: 4 Special Services Regularised

Team Yo! VizagNews/City Updates8 hours ago

Vizag Express Trains: 4 Special Services Regularised

The Ministry of Railways has approved the regularisation of four train-on-demand special services operated by the East Coast Railway as regular weekly express trains, to improve connectivity from Vizag to key locations. 

The Vizag-Tirupati special trains (Train nos. 18507/18508), currently operating as Special trains 08583/08584, will now run as a weekly express. Train number 18507 will depart from Vizag on Mondays at 7:10 PM and arrive at Tirupati at 9:30 AM the next day, while train number 18508 will depart from Tirupati on  Tuesdays at 9:50 PM and reach Vizag at 1:30 PM the next day.

The weekly service between Vizag and M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (Train nos. 18509/18510) that is operating as Special Train Nos. 08581/08582 will depart Vizag on Sundays at 2:30 PM and arrive at Bengaluru at 1:50 PM on Monday. The train will leave from Bengaluru at 3:50 PM on Mondays and reach Vizag at 1:30 PM the next day.

The Vizag-Tirupati special trains (Train nos. 08547/08548) will also run as a weekly express. The train will depart from Vizag on Wednesdays at 7 PM and arrive at Tirupati at 9:30 AM, leaving from Tirupati on Tuesdays at 9:50 PM and arriving in Vizag at 1:30 PM the following day.

Along with these, the Vizag-Charlapalli service train no. 18527 will leave from Vizag on Fridays at 5:30 PM and reach Charlapalli at  8 AM the next day. The return train will depart from Charlapalli on Saturdays at 2:30 PM and arrive in Vizag at 5:20 AM.

Also read: Job calendar released

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

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