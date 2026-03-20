Vizag cyber slavery case: Man held in job scam

A Vizag resident has been arrested in connection with a cyber slavery case. The accused sent unemployed youth abroad on the pretext of offering lucrative jobs. In reality, they were made to commit cyber fraud.

The accused has been identified as Bongu Murali, a resident of Prasad Gardens in the I Town Area. He ran an institute called Kanaka Durga. Through this institute, he lured youth by promising to send them overseas for data entry and other high-paying jobs. Instead, he sent them to Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia, where they were forced into cyber scam networks.

A victim who was also sent to Cambodia registered a complaint, in which he said he was tortured and coerced into committing cybercrime before returning to India. Following his complaint, a fresh case was registered, and the police made the arrest. The accused was also presented in the court on a transit warrant.

Murali has admitted to conducting the crime, and he has also admitted to collecting money from the victims and booking their flights to send them over to scam companies abroad. He already has nine cases against him, involving fraud and cheating.

Look Out circulars have been circulated by the police, and a case under the Prevention of Terrorism Act has also been registered.

Commissioner Shankabrata Bangchi has warned the public to be vigilant regarding fraudulent overseas job offers. He also issued a stern warning to fraudsters, stating that severe action will be taken against anyone involved in such scams.

Also read: Job calendar released

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.